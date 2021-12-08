Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Santa may be busy flitting from brunches to malls, but the big guy has got some super special surprises in store for Ain Dubai visitors! Spend some quality time at Santa’s Grotto atop the world’s highest observation wheel this year – where he will be ho-ho-hoing and dishing out gifts to over-excited kiddies in luxe, exclusive VIP cabins. Book now for December 12-22 to avoid young ones’ (and young ones at heart’s) tantrums and enjoy some guaranteed face time with the man himself.

A fun-tastic time awaits inside the Ain Dubai Santa’s Grotto

Ain Dubai’s premium luxury private cabins offer the perfect opportunity to celebrate the festive season in your own full-on winter grotto. Make a date with the one-and-only Santa, along with Mrs. Claus and (Head) Elf in the flesh, and marvel at 360-degree views of the emirate surrounded by glitter, presents, stockings and Christmassy sounds and smells.

With hourly slots available from 1pm-3pm, every 38-minute Ain Dubai grotto rotation will be filled with magic moments and photo ops captured by a professional photographer. Cherish the most special of times for years to come at the 250-metre-tall observation wheel for a modern spin on festive traditions, where Santa will be on hand to talk Christmas wishes and pose for selfies.

Ain Dubai Santa’s Grotto Cabins are available for four families of up to four people to share, including eight minutes of photo time with Santa, and are priced at AED 1,470. Private cabins are available for one family of up to 20 people, including 30 minutes of photo time with Santa, and are priced at AED 5,5775.

Purchase the Ain Dubai gift card for a new perspective each visit

Speaking of gifts, why not buy your loved ones the Ain Dubai gift card for year-round excitement at Dubai’s newest landmark? Available in AED 130, AED 180 and AED 250, the Ain Dubai gift card is the perfect way to send a beautiful message and give your dearest the opportunity to visit the must-see attraction.

The 48 passenger cabins that circle the enormous circumference of the wheel have capacity to carry more than 900 visitors at once – that is plenty of gift cards. Get yours today and spread the joy!

Santa Grotto Experience & Festive Season Gift vouchers available for a limited time. Buy online at www.aindubai.com

-Ends-

About Ain Dubai

Ain Dubai is the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, standing at over 250 metres. The record-breaking monument offers unrivalled and unforgettable social and celebratory experiences as well as 360-degree views of Dubai in premium comfort – all at heart of Bluewaters, the sophisticated, must-visit island destination. The 48 passenger cabins that circle the enormous circumference of the wheel have capacity to carry more than 1,750 visitors at once.

A prestigious asset of Dubai Holding’s entertainment portfolio, Ain Dubai has quickly become recognised as one of the Middle East’s most remarkable landmarks which has elevated the aesthetic of Dubai’s skyline. The world-class, landmark entertainment venue delivers extraordinary and customisable one-of-a-kind experiences for every occasion. Ain Dubai plays a strategic role in supporting Dubai’s long-term vision to strengthen its global position as a key tourism hub, continuing to build on the emirate's reputation as a leader in the global leisure and entertainment landscape.

To find out more, please visit https://www.aindubai.com/

@aindxbofficial

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with operations in 13 countries and employing over 20,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 130 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: Real Estate, Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment, Media, ICT, Design, Education, Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics and Science.

Our portfolio is comprised of four leading companies: Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest landowners and integrated master developers in Dubai; Dubai Holding Asset Management, which offers a world-class portfolio of 10 business districts, 20 retail destinations and 15 residential communities that collectively enable business and tourism activity as well as an enriched living experience for residents; Dubai Holding Hospitality, which manages leading hospitality assets and a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts as well as top-notch hotel brands including Jumeirah, Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company; and Dubai Holding Entertainment, which comprises Dubai’s leading leisure attractions, media and entertainment venues such as Ain Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, ARN, and Roxy Cinemas, amongst others.

www.dubaiholding.com

www.twitter.com/dubaiholding

www.instagram.com/dubaiholding

www.facebook.com/dubaiholding

www.youtube.com/user/dubaiholding

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-holding

For media enquiries, please contact:

Impact Porter Novelli

Rachel Mansour

Email: AinDubai@ipn.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021