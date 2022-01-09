Muscat : Complementing the ongoing global digitization process and meet the growing demand for ‘instant’ banking practices, ahlibank has introduced a new mobile app-based account opening service where all new-to-bank customers can open an account just within one minute.

Having demonstrated its intent to forge ahead as a vibrant and innovative bank of choice for people who desire personal banking experience, ahlibank has structured the instant account opening app to project its ideals of digitization and enhance avenues for customers who are looking to conduct their banking transactions from the comfort of their individual space. The new facility also upholds the value it places on providing round-the-clock service to its customers.

Commenting on the merits of the new mobile app, Mr. Muneer Ahmed Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution, ahlibank, said, “Digitalization is the need of the hour and, at ahlibank, we have well realized the importance of constantly upgrading our services to stay abreast with the global banking industry. The new service will enhance the level of service we provide, and will also help in exceeding the expectations of our customers. Through this service we intend to reach out to all our potential customers, assuring them of our ongoing endeavors to create and implement innovative solutions for their ever-changing requirements."

“Over the years, we have demonstrated our single-minded commitment to customer service, and continue to pursue the same with innovative solutions and exclusive services. We rely on customer feedback for positive growth and have a team of professionals who constantly assess market requirements and propose developmental plans that put us in the driving seat. Today, we are proud of our credentials as the fastest growing bank in Oman and are confident that our offers of distinctive and timely banking services and products will propel us to greater heights.”

The instant account opening mobile app is all about introducing a much-needed sense of ease and comfort. Customers can now open their savings account by simply registering their personal details; this is further simplified by scanning the ID card from the front and backside, and by taking a selfie with one’s mobile phone to document the identity of the account holder. For residents and expatriates, the app would also ask for verification of the ID card (both sides), along with their passports. Following the registration process, the savings account will be created and activated instantly.

Mr. Hassan Al Zaabi, Head – Digital Channels, ahlibank, said, “The new app will help us consolidate our vision of becoming an unrivaled institution of proactive customer service. The add-on of ‘instant’ to the account opening service is an expression of our ongoing venture to add ease into everyday banking procedures. And yes, we are on track to realize our digitization dream and are resilient to the market needs and demands.”

New to bank customers need only to download the ahlibank mobile app from respective stores to instantly open their savings account and access all the services and facilities embedded in the app. Through the app, customers will be able to manage their accounts and cards more easily. Besides, the app also allows customers to access their account statement, make local transfers, conduct banking transactions and pay utility bills.

