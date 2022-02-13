Abu Dhabi, UAE: Agthia Group PJSC, one of the leading food and beverage companies in the region, is announcing its participation in Gulfood 2022 - the world's largest annual food and beverage trade show set to take place between 13-17 February 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Agthia’s presence at Gulfood 2022 comes after a year of numerous acquisitions across the food and beverage sector throughout the region. Adding Alfoah, Al Nabil, Al Faysal, Atyab, and BMB to their already expansive portfolio has cemented the company’s position at the forefront of the industry. The newly integrated businesses have also helped to further diversify Agthia’s product catalogue from on-the-go snacks to proteins and frozen, all of which are a result of the company’s new growth strategy announced in April 2021.

At Gulfood 2022 Agthia will be exhibiting various items from their portfolio that highlight their mission to provide consumers with products that are nutritious, sustainable, and innovative not just regionally but globally.

Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, said: “We are very excited to participate in this latest edition of Gulfood that brings together some of the biggest players in the industry. This will be a great opportunity for us to highlight our growth and accomplishments over the past year, as well as showcase our diversified product portfolio. We have been successful in acquiring leading regional brands in the snacking and protein categories this year in line with our strategy of expanding into value-add categories while preserving market leadership in our water business.”

Mubarak Al Mansoori, Chief Corporate Services Officer of Agthia Group, said “At Agthia, we have always been driven by our rich heritage and a culture that focuses on people. This year, we look forward to bringing all those capabilities driven by innovation under one roof.”

You can visit Agthia’s booth at Gulfood 2022 at Hall: 8 Stand: B8-9, B8-10.

-Ends-

About Agthia

Agthia Group is a leading Abu Dhabi based food and beverage company. Established in 2004, the Company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and has the symbol “AGTHIA”. Through Senaat, Agthia Group PJSC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

The Company’s assets are located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Turkey and Jordan. Agthia offers a world class portfolio of integrated businesses providing high quality and trusted food and beverage products for consumers across the UAE, GCC, Turkey and the wider Middle East. More than 8,200 employees are engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing various products in categories such as: Consumer Business (Al Ain Water, Al Bayan, Alpin Natural Spring Water, Ice Crystal, VOSS, Al Ain Tomato Paste, Al Ain Trading Items); Snacking (Al Foah, Yoplait, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, BMB); Proteins & Frozen (Nabil Foods, Atyab, Al Ain Frozen Vegetables); and Agri Business (Grand Mills, Agrivita).

For more information, please visit www.agthia.com or email us on corpcoms@agthia.com

Media Inquiries:

press@beeieg.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022