Saudi Arabia: Porsche expands its sports car offering in the compact SUV range with the new Macan T. Previously reserved for 911 and 718 models, this marks the first time a four-door sports car bears the special designation. Ever since the legendary Porsche 911 T from 1968, the letter T has represented a unique form of dynamic driving at Porsche. It stands for 'Touring' and identifies models that offer an especially authentic driving experience thanks to precise tuning, exclusive equipment and efficient engines. Following in the footsteps of its two-door predecessors, the new Macan T features an incredibly dynamic set-up paired with a lightweight, two-litre turbo engine, in addition to an athletic design and a range of standard equipment that is ideal for a sporty driving style. This concept positions the Macan T between the Macan and the Macan S.

Two-litre turbo engine with 265 PS: lightweight, for an agile response

The two-litre, four-cylinder turbo engine of the Macan T combines great agility, low weight and a compact design to create a package that offers an ideal balance of weight and performance. Compared to the 2.9-litre biturbo V6 engine in the Macan S and GTS models, the powertrain in the Macan T weighs 58.8 kg less on the front axle. This gives the vehicle an excellent start-off performance and optimum cornering ability.

The Macan T has an output of 195 kW (265 PS) and 400 Nm of torque – performance indicators that suit the precise vehicle design and deliver an exhilarating drive. As is generally the case with the compact SUV, the engine is coupled with a fast-switching seven-speed dual clutch transmission (PDK) and the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system. A broad spread of torque provides responsive acceleration in all driving situations. When fitted with the standard Sport Chrono Package including the mode switch and Sport Response button on the steering wheel, the Macan T accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 232 km/h.

Specially tuned chassis lowered by 15 millimetres or more

The Macan T is the only Porsche model to feature steel suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard. Its body is lowered by 15 mm. The anti-roll bars on the front axle are more rigid and the car’s chassis tuning has been optimised to create the perfect suspension for the vehicle and powertrain, resulting in very responsive steering behaviour and agile handling.

The Porsche Traction Management (PTM) has also been adapted to the driving demands of the Macan T and has been specially designed with a rear-wheel bias. With the introduction of the Macan T, Porsche offers a new option exclusively available for 4-cylinder Macan models – an adaptive air suspension with PASM and a 10-mm lower body. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) can also be added: the system has been adapted to the dynamic characteristics of the T model and further sharpens the driving dynamics.

Exclusive details inside and out

Design elements painted in Agate Grey Metallic on the front, flank and rear of the Macan T differentiate the vehicle from other models in the series. The exclusive contrast colour can be seen on the painted front trim, exterior mirrors, side blades, roof spoiler and logos on the rear. Sports tailpipes and side window trims in high-gloss Black are included as standard with the side blades featuring the 'Macan T' logo in Black. Exclusive 20-inch Macan S wheels in dark titanium, come as standard. Customers can choose from a range of 13 exterior colours.

The interior of the Macan T has its own distinct ambience. The standard, eight-way electrically adjustable sports seats feature exclusive upholstery based on the Black leather package. The centres of the front seats and the outer rear seats are delivered with the Sport-Tex Stripe pattern, while the front headrests feature an embossed Porsche crest. The contrasting colour from the exterior continues inside the vehicle in the form of decorative silver stitching on the seats, headrests and steering wheel.

Standard equipment also includes a multifunction GT sports steering wheel and the Sport Chrono stopwatch in the upper part of the dashboard. The door entry guards come in black aluminium as standard and feature the Macan T logo. Optional features include the multifunction GT sports steering wheel in Race-Tex with carbon trims and an ioniser.

The Macan T benefits from all new elements of the latest model generation, such as the new centre console with its sophisticated glass-look and touch-sensitive surface, as well as the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system with a 10.9-inch touch screen as standard.

The Macan T is available to order now, with deliveries starting in the second quarter of the year. Information on the basic retail price, model specifications and local availability can be obtained at the nearest Porsche Centre.

More information as well as videos and photos can be found in the Porsche Newsroom: www.newsroom.porsche.com

Macan T:

NEDC: Fuel consumption combined: 8.8 – 8.7 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 200 g/km

WLTP: Fuel consumption combined: 10.7 – 10.1 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 242 – 229 g/km

Consumption and emission data determined in accordance with the measurement procedure required by law. As all new cars offered by Porsche are type-approved in accordance with the WLTP, the NEDC values are therefore derived from the WLTP values.

Further information on the official fuel consumption and official, specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars is available in the publication entitled “Guidelines on fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and power consumption of new passenger cars”, which is available free of charge from all sales outlets and from DAT.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022