Zimbabwean Deputy Foreign Minister Musabayane has met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the “First Meeting of the National Coordinators of the Group of Friends Defending the United Nations Charter” in Tehran.

Amirabdollahian pointed to the discussions between the presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and the will of the high-ranking officials of Iran and Zimbabwe to enhance relations in all areas, and stressed the necessity of drawing on all the capacities of the two countries to bring about that goal.

The two sides also stressed the necessity of speeding up the holding of a bilateral joint commission for cooperation and improving economic ties.

