Zimbabwe will be hosting the 6th Transform Africa Summit (TAS) (https://TransformAfricaSummit.org) from the 26th to the 28th of April 2023 at the Victoria Falls. Zimbabwe was selected against bids from the other 36 members of the Smart Africa Alliance.

The Transform Africa Summit is the leading Africa tech and digital event organised by Smart Africa which gathers over 5000 delegates from more than 100 countries to engage on the digital transformation of the continent across multiple sectors. Heads of States, who constitute Smart Africa’s board, Ministers, International Industry leaders and key players in the ICT will attend the 3 day event aimed at making core decisions for Africa’s socio economic development through ICT. Connect, Transform and Innovate is the theme of this edition where the focus will be on regulation and policy, digital infrastructure financing, capacity building and skills development and digital continental trade among other key aspects.

“The Transform Africa Summit will be held outside Rwanda for the first time and we are pleased to have our active member country Zimbabwe hosting us in the city of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. The TAS 2023 will once again underline the commitment of African Governments towards accelerating Africa’s digital agenda. We are welcoming all digital players from public and private sector on the continent in April in Zimbabwe. 2023 is a landmark year for Africa’s digital transformation”, said Mr. Lacina Koné, Director General and CEO of Smart Africa.

The summit will be open for public participation in exhibitions and multiple discussion panels and roundtables. His Excellency President, Emmerson Mngangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, will open the summit and welcome other Heads of State including H.E. President Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda the Chairman of the Smart Africa Board who will convene a Board meeting at the summit.

For more information, contact:

Smart Africa Secretariat

Yvan Guehi, Head of Brand and Communications

Email: transformafricasummit@smartafrica.org

Website: www.TransformAfricaSummit.org

Social Media:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3ImW7BG

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3IlNNly

Linkedin: https://apo-opa.info/40MYqVX

About Smart Africa:

Smart Africa is an alliance of 36 African countries, international organisations and global private sector players tasked with Africa’s digital agenda. The alliance is empowered by a bold and innovative commitment by African Heads of State to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development on the continent and usher Africa into the knowledge economy through affordable access to broadband and the use of ICTs. With a vision to create a single digital market in Africa by 2030, the Smart Africa Alliance brings together Heads of State who seek to accelerate the digitalization of the continent and create a common market. Launched in 2013 by seven (7) African Heads of State, the Alliance now has 36 member countries, representing over 1 billion people and over 40 Private Sector members committed to the vision and the advancement of Africa.

About the Transform Africa Summit:

Transform Africa Summit is the annual leading African forum bringing together regional and global leaders from government, business and international organizations to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining Africa’s on-going digital revolution.

Geared towards connecting, innovating and transforming the continent into a knowledge economy thereby driving global competitiveness and job creation, Transform Africa Summit’s aim is to enable Member States to become more competitive, agile, open and innovative smart economies with the most favourable business climates that attracts large-scale investments, reward entrepreneurship and enable fast growth and exports, leveraging ICT innovations to transform African nations into smart societies.

The very first edition of Transform Africa Summit held in Kigali, Rwanda on 28th-31st October 2013 culminated in the adoption of the Smart Africa Manifesto document that aims to put ICT at the centre of National Socio-economic development agenda of member countries; improve access to ICT especially Broadband; to improve accountability, efficiency and openness through ICT promoting the introduction of advanced technologies in telecommunication; to put Private Sector first; and to leverage ICT to promote sustainable development.