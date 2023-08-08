Minister Sylvestre Radegonde received the Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Hon. Dr. Sithembiso G. G Nyoni, in her capacity as Special Envoy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Republic of Zimbabwe, on Tuesday 8th August at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

The Special Envoy of President Mnangagwa briefed Minister Radegonde on the process of the upcoming General Elections scheduled to take place on 23rd August in Zimbabwe. The “harmonised elections” will include Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Council Elections.

“We are convinced that Zimbabwe is committed to upholding and promoting the necessary conditions to allow a fair and free electoral process,” expressed Minister Radegonde.

He further stated, “As a member of the AU, SADC and COMESA, we hope that this election is a peaceful one which is crucial for the economic growth and stability of Zimbabwe and the region. A peaceful election will also set examples for other African countries and promote peace and stability for the Africa we want.”

Hon. Nyoni also briefed on the various achievements of the Government of Zimbabwe since the last elections in 2018 and reassured Minister Radegonde of the measures in place to ensure that the course of the election is fair and just.

The two sides also discussed the possibilities of enhancing the bilateral cooperation that exists between the two countries.