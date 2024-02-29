On February 28, 2024, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji met with President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio in Beijing.

Zhao Leji said that under the guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Julius Maada Bio, bilateral relations had been running at a high level and cooperation had yielded fruitful results. China is willing to work with Sierra Leone to implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, maintain close coordination in international affairs, and push China-Sierra Leone comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new level. Zhao Leji introduced the upcoming second session of the 14th National People's Congress, and expressed that the Chinese side attaches great importance to cooperation with the parliament of Sierra Leone and is willing to strengthen exchanges of the legislature at all levels, provide better legal guarantee for bilateral cooperation, promote exchanges in political parties, localities, people-to-people and cultural exchanges and other fields, and share experience in the development of democracy and the rule of law.

Noting that China is a reliable partner and great friend of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio said Sierra Leone attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to strengthen state governance exchanges and practical cooperation with China to benefit the two peoples.