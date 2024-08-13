Inspiring youth innovators illustrated the power of technology to tackle South Sudan’s most pressing challenges at an event to celebrate International Youth Day in Juba.

The aim of the event hosted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) was to provide the young pioneers with the opportunity to present revolutionary solutions that could shape a brighter future for their country.

“We want to transform South Sudan into a place that embraces diverse perspectives, promotes creativity, and nurtures sustainable development. Empowering women, particularly in fields such as engineering, is essential for making this possible,” said Assunta Achok, an engineer, who stressed the need to challenge societal stereotypes.

The event, themed “From Clicks to Progress,” highlighted how South Sudan's significant young population and leaders in the digital frontier can drive positive change.

“In this era of rapid technological change, our young people are best positioned to take advantage of the opportunities it presents. Therefore, we need to create an environment where they can stay updated and succeed,” said Dut Akol De Dut, Director for Spectrum at the National Communication Authority.

The day's highlight was an exhibition featuring ten groundbreaking projects, including progressive robots, websites, and apps addressing challenges in education and agriculture.

“Our project is a software, or an application designed to allow beneficiaries to track their academic results and progress regardless of internet availability,” explained James Mayen Machiek, another young innovator.

UNMISS representative, and Chief of the mission’s Radio Miraya network, Ratomir Petrovic underscored the fundamental importance of involving young entrepreneurs in shaping the nation's future.

“In addressing the complex challenges facing South Sudan, it is imperative to engage the younger generation in decision-making and peace processes.”

The exhibit reaffirmed that South Sudan's young minds are embracing and propelling the digital future forward, showcasing their ability to make progress with just a click.