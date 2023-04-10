Minister Sunday Dare expressed his desire for Nigerians to continue to abide in the love of Christ and to extend that love to one another whilst also including brothers and sisters of different faiths.

The Minister who spoke to Nigerians through a statement released on Easter Friday, penned down his vision for a better Nigeria as one where there is religious harmony.

He stated that Easter this year should remind us all of the sacrifices the good Lord made for Christians and the need for Christians to be more Christ-like in their personal lives, exhibiting good qualities worthy of emulation.

He stated that this Easter falls at the right time as our Muslim brothers and sisters are also observing the Holy Month of Ramadan.

It comes at a time when Nigerians need to remind ourselves that we are one and our country can only continue to become a better place if we are our brothers’ keeper.

He urged Nigerians to exhibit the loving characters the Christian faith preaches.

“Regardless of religion, faith or beliefs, one thing remains constant and that is God’s love for us, which is the requirement for us to love each other. It is time we put our differences aside and sacrifice ourselves for the greater good for a collective, and progressive Nigeria we desire.

The Minister wished Nigerians a Happy Easter filled with goodwill and love.