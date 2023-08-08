Cuba’s Representative Office Abroad


On the morning of August 7, Cuban Ambassador Tania Perez Xiqués hosted Luimbaazi Issah Katungulu, Youth Ambassador for Africa of the Klorld African Diaspora Union Organization.

The leader of the youth non-governmental organization presented the main projects promoted to support the insertion of young people in the economic and social life of the African continent, as well as the importance given to greater knowledge of the experience of the Cuban Revolution and the priority given to the formation of the new generations.

The Cuban diplomat thanked the visit and highlighted the importance attached to the promotion of relations between youth and student organizations from Cuba and Africa, as part of the necessary efforts to strengthen people-to-people relations and guarantee the perpetuity of the historic bilateral relations.

