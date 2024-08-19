“International Youth Day gives us, the younger generation, a platform to express our ideas, achievements, and concerns with our communities and international partners. It's a chance to promote peace through our skills or talents and play a part in actively shaping the future of our beloved country,” said Oriaja James, the President of the Youth Union in Eastern Equatoria state.

Oriaja delivered this powerful message at a ceremony organized under the theme "Youth uniting South Sudan through Arts and Innovation," hosted by the state Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The young people were joined at the occasion by representatives from government institutions, the state legislative assembly, non-governmental organizations, women-led organizations, civil society, youth, and students, with more than 2000 community members in attendance.



The event showcased music, dance, and comedy to convey powerful messages about the impact of conflict, gender-based violence, disunity, and the need for education to empower girls.



The young artists, including talented youth with disabilities, were divided into four groups, totaling 47 talented boys and girls. Their performances dazzled and inspired the audience, featuring five solo artists, three collaborative artist groups, thirty-three dancing groups, and three comedians.



“I am so happy to have won the award for best solo artist. I hope that this recognition will continue to bring us together and give us a platform for our voices to be heard through our work," said Emmanuel Shugur, who represented musicians with disabilities.



This year's celebration saw the United Nations strongly advocate for the empowerment of youth through digital technology, entrepreneurship, and vocational training. The focus was on encouraging them to drive positive change through innovation.



“In Eastern Equatoria, we support youth centers in Torit and Magwi, and we closely collaborate with relevant governmental institutions to facilitate this. Impressively, last month 250 young individuals successfully completed their training at the Torit Vocational Center,” explained Guy Griffin, Head of UNMISS Torit Field Office.



Margaret Iduwa Okuye, the State Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, stressed the importance of hard work as key to success.



“As a government, we will support your efforts and encourage you to lead positive change through your contributions to the nation's development. Together, we will shape the future we desire,” she asserted.