The Chiefs and people of the Nchumuru and Nawuri Traditional Areas in the Kpandai District have hailed the vision and proposed policies being touted by NPP flag bearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying his contribution to the design and implementation of transformational initiatives such as the Free SHS, Agenda 111 One District One Factory is evidence of a good leader.

They have therefore urged him to market his vision to Ghanaians, pledging to show him "in due course" their appreciation of his desire to ensure a rapid and holistic development of the country leveraging on the brains and skills of Ghanaians.

The sons and daughters of Kpandai pledged their support to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in a joint address read on behalf of all the ethnic groups in Kpandai District by Nana Bayimgne II and Nana Abuga-Aba l, Paramount chiefs of Nchumuru and Nawuri Traditional Areas respectively on Thursday July 12, 2024 when the NPP flag bearer engaged key stakeholders in the Kpandai constituency on the third day of his constituency-focused nationwide campaign.

"Your Excellency, the people of Kpandai are proud of you for the role you played as Vice President in helping His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through policies implemented by your government that addressed inequalities in the country.

"Your administration has demonstrated to the people of Kpandai that equity is a hallmark to you. Your mandate as a Vice President brought significant development in the district," the Chiefs noted.

Extolling the admirable character traits of Dr Bawumia, the chiefs encouraged the NPP flag bearer to "Continue to be whom we know you to be. Your humility will send you far. Concentrate on your seventy-point vision for the country.

"Dr Digitalization, once again we wish to assure you that we as a people will in due course demonstrate that Breaking the 8 is possible."