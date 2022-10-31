Republic of Yemen: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates


The Republic of Yemen Foreign Ministry has condemned with the most powerful terms the terrorist operation against the Somali Ministry of Education which resulted in killing and injuring scores of people.

The Ministry has confirmed Yemen’s solidarity with Somalia, reiterating the Republic of Yemen’s principled stance against extremism and terrorism of its different forms.

The Ministry expressed heartfelt condolences to the Somali government, people, namely the families of the victims, wishing for the recovery of those who were injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Yemen: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.