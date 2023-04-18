Counselor for Political, Economic and Commercial Affairs Jules Kim delivered opening remarks at the official launch of the AEIF Advocacy Leadership Institute, a community-based project that seeks to build civil society capacity and develop partnership agreements with local authorities to advance human rights, on April 7, 2023, at American Corner Antananarivo. The Advocacy Leadership Institute (ALI) will be implemented by Alternatives Madagascar, an organization Rabarinirina founded upon his return from the YALI Mandela Washington Fellowship.

Congratulations to our 2017 YALI Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) alumnus Mathieu Rabarinirina for his selection as the 2022 Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund (AEIF) award winner. AEIF is a U.S.-government funded global competition through which alumni can qualify for up to 25,000 USD to implement projects that address global challenges facing their local communities. Since its creation in 2011, AEIF has supported nearly 500 alumni-led projects around the world.

