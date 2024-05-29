Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, (ADX trading Symbol: YAHSAT), has partnered with SATCOM Technologies to explore new satellite communications opportunities in Zimbabwe.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Yahsat's ongoing expansion across the African continent, enabling key economic sectors, government departments, and organizations to harness the power of satellite connectivity. Yahsat’s strategic service partnership with SATCOM Technologies will reinforce its presence in Africa as both parties aim to work more closely with the Zimbabwe Government. Services are expected to commence in June.

Under the service partner agreement, Yahsat and SATCOM Technologies will seek to leverage their expertise to secure government projects by offering innovative, reliable, and efficient satellite-enabled connectivity solutions catering to Zimbabwe’s national requirements and development initiatives, which is expected to transform the country’s connectivity and technological capabilities.

The partnership aims to meet the increasing requirements of various sectors such as mining, agriculture, health, and education.

Sulaiman Al Ali, CCO of Yahsat, said: "We are proud to partner with SATCOM Technologies to deliver our cutting-edge satellite connectivity solutions to Zimbabwe. This strategic partnership is a testament to our commitment to enhancing connectivity across the continent, supporting the digital transformation journey of African nations, and improving access to essential services for all."

Tafadzwa Collins Semu, CEO of SATCOM Technologies, said: "We are excited to join forces with Yahsat to unlock the immense potential of satellite connectivity in Zimbabwe. Our partnership will play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide, fostering economic growth, and enabling access to vital services for our communities."

Yahsat’s innovative and enhanced solutions have been adopted across several African countries bolstering economic development and enabling access to connectivity solutions in unserved and underserved communities. This role is expected to be further enhanced with the launch of the Thuraya 4 satellite expected later this year.

The next-generation satellite will further expand coverage and advanced services to the African continent, ushering in a new era of connectivity. The partnership with SATCOM Technologies reaffirms Yahsat's commitment to empowering digital transformation throughout the continent, offering crucial services such as telemedicine and e-learning.

Yahsat is showcasing its advanced satellite communications solutions at GITEX Africa 2024, in Marrakech, Morrocco from 29 to 31 May.

About Yahsat:

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises.

Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to launch in 2024 and to enter service in 2025. In 2023, Yahsat commenced construction of two new software-defined telecommunication satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, which are expected to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively. For more information, visit: www.Yahsat.com.

Note:

On the 25th of April 2024, the shareholders of Bayanat and Yahsat approved the proposed merger of the two companies during their respective General Assembly Meetings (GAMs). The merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in mid-2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.ASharedAmbition.com

