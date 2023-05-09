Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China


On May 8, 2023, President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to Rwandan President Paul Kagame over the disastrous rainstorms in the country.

Xi Jinping said upon learning of the recent disastrous rainstorms that hit many places and caused heavy casualties and property losses in Rwanda,he would like to extend, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, the injured and the affected people. He expressed confidence that Rwanda will be able to overcome the difficulties and rebuild the homeland.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.