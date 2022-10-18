On October 18, 2022, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the China-Uganda traditional friendship has withstood the test of time and grown even stronger. In recent years, the two countries have established a comprehensive cooperative partnership, with increasingly consolidated political mutual trust and continuously deepened cooperation in various fields. The two countries have firmly supported each other on issues involving respective core interests and major concerns, and maintained close collaboration in international and regional affairs. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two peoples rendered each other support and assistance in solidarity, adding a new chapter to the China-Uganda friendship. I attach great importance to the development of China-Uganda relations, and stand ready to work with President Museveni to take the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to deepen cooperation in various fields within the framework of Belt and Road cooperation and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, so as to benefit the two countries and peoples and jointly build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

Museveni said that over the 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Uganda and China have maintained close coordination and collaboration, and jointly pushed for the implementation of many major cooperation projects. The sound relationship between the two countries has always been full of vitality. Uganda will stay committed to promoting the development of Uganda-China relations. I believe that the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries will continue to deepen, delivering more benefits to the two peoples and contributing to world peace, stability and cooperation.