Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that Alessandro Colla, Vice President of airborne and marine geophysical solutions company, Xcalibur Multiphysics, will attend and participate as a speaker during the third edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 (http://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) Conference and Exhibition, taking place in Luanda from 29 November to 1 December.

Under the theme, ‘Promoting an Inclusive, Attractive and Innovative Oil and Gas Industry in Angola’, AOG 2022 will host a large number of delegates who will participate in high-level panel discussions and technical workshops, where Colla will represent one of the world’s largest providers of value-adding data acquisition and high-resolution detailed and regional geophysical services.

Offering its expertise to countries across six continents and having collaborated with public and private sector partners from across the oil and gas, mining, government, energy and utility industries, Xcalibur Multiphysics provides natural resource mapping services to a global portfolio of clients, which includes majors and junior companies and organizations.

Returning to Luanda for its third edition from 29 November to 1 December, AOG 2022 will feature a strong lineup of African and international energy leaders who will participate in three days of speeches, presentations, panel discussions, exhibitions, networking sessions and deal-signing ceremonies while promoting an inclusive, attractive and innovative oil and gas industry in Angola.

AOG 2022 will be held under the auspices of Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, H.E. Diamantino Azevedo; and in partnership with the country’s national concessionaire, the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels; AIDAC; and the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org).