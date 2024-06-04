Wragby Business Solutions&Technologies Limited, a leading technology provider in Nigeria, proudly co-exhibited with Microsoft at the recently concluded GITEX Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/). Alongside esteemed Microsoft partners from across Africa, Wragby showcased groundbreaking advancements in technology with cutting-edge solutions and solidifying its commitment to driving digital transformation across Africa.

As one of the leading tech events globally, GITEX Africa 2024 provided the perfect platform for Wragby to demonstrate its innovative solutions and reaffirmed its commitment to driving digital transformation across the continent. The exhibition, held in Marrakech, Morocco from the 29th of May to 31st May 2024, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and technology enthusiasts from around the globe.

According to the MD/CEO of Wragby, Dr Oluyomi Alarape (https://apo-opa.co/3V7fZxJ) “Our collaboration with Microsoft underscores a shared vision of leveraging advanced technologies to enhance growth and empower businesses in Africa”.

At the heart of Wragby’s exhibit was the presentation on Microsoft Fabric (https://apo-opa.co/4e4Z2wF) and its seamless integration with Workhelio (https://apo-opa.co/4c5CSbL), Wragby's newest AI-powered product. Microsoft Fabric provides a comprehensive data platform designed for real-time analytics and insights. By integrating Workhelio with Microsoft Fabric, Wragby offers an unparalleled solution that transforms raw data into actionable intelligence, enabling businesses to make informed decisions swiftly and effectively. Wragby’s other offerings include robust cloud infrastructure&application services, customized applications&ERP solutions, comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, Managed Services, and sophisticated data analytics platforms. By leveraging Microsoft's powerful technologies, Wragby enables businesses to harness the full potential of their data, streamline operations, and drive sustainable growth.

At GITEX, visitors had the opportunity to explore real-world success stories and witness firsthand how Wragby's solutions have transformed businesses. Through interactive demos and detailed presentations, Wragby highlighted how its solutions&services are helping enterprises achieve operational excellence and maintain a competitive edge.

Wragby Business Solutions&Technologies Limited stands for innovation, integrity, and excellence, with a mission to provide businesses with the tools and expertise they need to navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape. By continuously evolving its offerings and fostering strategic partnerships, Wragby continues to enable organizations to stay ahead in this ever-changing digital landscape. Wragby’s partnership with Microsoft and presence at GITEX Africa 2024 reflects its dedication to being at the vanguard of digital transformation in Africa.

Wragby’s participation in GITEX Africa 2024 is just one step in its journey to revolutionize business processes across Africa. Wragby is dedicated to empowering organizations with the latest technology, driving digital transformation, and contributing to the growth and development of the African economy.

About Wragby Business Solutions&Technologies Limited:

Wragby Business Solutions&Technologies Limited is a leading provider of innovative business solutions and technology services. Wragby specializes in cloud services, business applications&ERPs, cybersecurity, Modern work solutions, data analytics, AI, software engineering, product development, digital transformation, and IT training, partnering with global technology leaders like Microsoft and more to deliver exceptional value to its clients. With its customer-centric approach Wragby won the 2024 SAP top capability award in Africa, awarded twice as Microsoft Partner of the year in 2019 and 2020 and emerged thrice as Microsoft global finalist in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Today, Wragby is the only Azure managed services provider in Nigeria and amongst the only few globally.

To know more about how Wragby’s solutions&services can transform your business, contact at GITEX@wragbysolutions.com or call +2342017006320

Visit www.WragbySolutions.com to know more about Wragby Business Solutions