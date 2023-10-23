World Rugby has listed Nigeria as one of the six emerging rugby playing nations that is experiencing strong growth in the sport.

According to recent statistics released by the WR, the other nations who are doing pretty much in developing rugby include: Belgium, Singapore, Ghana and Zambia.

Nigeria, until last year, was under ban by World Rugby over governmental interference before the President, Dr Ademola Are set machinery in motion to ensure that the ban is lifted.

Since then the federation has organized two referees and coaching programs to keep the stakeholders abreast of the rules and training tactics of the game with instructors coming from Rugby Africa and World Rugby.

The senior men national team, the Black Stallions, have also qualified for the final phase of Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualification holding in Zimbabwe this weekend after finishing second behind Algeria at pre Olympic qualifiers in Mauritius.

The federation has also gone ahead to organize National Women's Rugby Sevens tournament in Asaba, Delta State where Edo State RFC defeated All Commers to emerge the champions.

Reacting to the recognition from world body, President of Nigeria Rugby Football Federation, Dr Ademola Are said it is a pat on the back but stressed that there is so much to be done.

“Rugby can be as big as football in Nigeria and we want every Nigeria to play the game either male or female even as we need more support. With commendation from World rugby, it shows we are on the right path and we will continue to do the needful" he said.