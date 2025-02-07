In a significant boost to Liberia’s healthcare system, the World Health Organization (WHO) delivered a consignment of essential medicines, supplies and one electroencephalography (EEG) machine and accessories to the Ministry of Health. This contribution will strengthen critical services, including maternal and newborn care, blood safety, laboratory confirmatory testing services and mental health.

"WHO is committed to strengthening Liberia’s capacity to tackle critical health challenges,” said Dr. Clement Peter, WHO Representative in Liberia during the handover ceremony. “We hope that these vital supplies, medicines and equipment will bring added value to the people we serve, impacting lives and improving quality of healthcare.”

Liberia faces ongoing health challenges, including high maternal and newborn mortality rates. Maternal deaths are estimated at 742 per 100 000 live births, while newborn deaths stand at 37 per 1000 live births. Postpartum hemorrhage remains a leading cause of maternal mortality, highlighting the urgent need for improved access to safe blood and blood products. WHO's donation addresses this need directly, including blood storage equipment and transfusion supplies. These resources will significantly increase access to safe blood for about 1.5 million people across three counties: Bong, Margibi, and Nimba. Recognizing the importance of community-based care, the consignment also includes supplies and medicines to bolster home-based maternal and newborn care in Rivercess and Sinoe counties, benefiting approximately 300 000 individuals.

In August 2024, Liberia declared drugs and substance use disorders (SUD) a public health emergency, demanding immediate action. To support mental healthcare, WHO delivered vital supplies and medicines to assist 1 500 at-risk youth and an EEG machine to support accurate and timely diagnosis of psychiatric and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Receiving the consignment, Dr. Catherine Cooper, the Chief Medical Officer stated, “On behalf of the Minister and the people of Liberia, we want to express our gratitude to WHO for your continuous support to the health sector. This donation will be used for its intended purpose, supporting the blood safety program, family health initiatives, mental health and other essential services.”