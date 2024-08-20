WHO Malawi, officially handed over 48 sets of Pediatric Severe Acute Malnutrition kits worth MK62,230,980.00 to the Ministry of Health. These kits represent a crucial contribution to Malawi's healthcare system, particularly in addressing the challenges posed by pediatric severe acute malnutrition (SAM). The PEDSAM Kits are meticulously designed to provide essential supplies necessary for the effective treatment and care of children suffering from malnutrition, as well as malaria.

Enclosed within each kit are vital resources aimed at reaching 50 SAM pediatric cases for three months. This provision ensures a sustained effort in combating malnutrition among the nation's children, reflecting commitment to well-being.

In her remarks WHO Malawi Country Representative Dr Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo stated that this investment underscores WHO dedication to improving public health outcomes and ensuring access to essential healthcare resources for all Malawians.

“We have noted that since January 2024, we have increased cases of children with severe malnutrition. As we navigate through the challenges posed by the lean season, WHO is fully committed to facilitating the swift delivery and utilization of these kits to the designated healthcare facilities across the country. As part of our commitment, immediately after this handover, we will proceed with the last mile delivery of these essential resources to ensure Health for All”.

In her remarks, Health Minister, Hon Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said Malawi government is grateful for this timely donation which has come at a time the country is facing perpetual crises due to climate change which have affected food security and causing severe Malaria in the country.

“His Excellency the President has since declared a national state of disaster due to effects of El Nino. The effects of food insecurity mostly manifest in children especially those that are under five. This has also been the case post cyclone Freddy and Cholera outbreak. We are grateful to WHO Malawi and all other partners that continue to support us during these times”.

These kits were distributed to 11 of Malawi’s 29 districts reaching out to over 2,400 children.

Malawi was declared a state of disaster on 23 March with 23 of 28 districts facing severe food insecurity. Additionally, Malawi has recently responded to multiple emergencies such as the Cyclone Freddy, cholera and flooding compromising food nets and nutrition.

In effort to strengthen capacity for provision of quality inpatient care in children presenting with severe acute malnutrition and in response to the shocks experienced by the health care system resulting from the cholera outbreak and Cyclone Freddy, WHO Malawi supported training and two rounds of mentorship for health workers working in nutrition rehabilitation units. The trainings were held in eight of the worst affected districts of Mulanje, Phalombe, Chiradzulu, Zomba, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Blantyre and Thyolo. Some of these districts were also supplied with PEDSAM kits.

Furthermore, working together with government and partners in the nutrition cluster, WHO supported review of the protocol for management of cholera in children with SAM.