The WHO Africa Regional Office (WHO AFRO) in collaboration with WHO Headquarters and WHO Ethiopia, hosted the first regional workshop on preventing and responding to sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment (PRSEAH). The three-day event, held from May 15 to 17, brought together 79 participants from 47 African countries to evaluate achievements from the last biennium, discuss challenges, and explore innovative actions related to PRSEAH.

The workshop follows the harrowing revelations of sexual exploitation and abuse during the 10th Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which underscored the need for systemic changes within the organization. In response, WHO launched the #NoExcuse initiative in February 2022 to prevent SEAH and protect communities. This initiative focuses on reforms that foster a culture of accountability, transparency, and trust, with victims and survivors at its core.

In his welcoming speech, Dr. Owen Laws Kaluwa, WHO Representative to Ethiopia, emphasized the organization's zero-tolerance policy for SEAH, stating, "There is no room within WHO for perpetrators of SEAH or bystanders who fail to speak up. Each of us is responsible for preventing and responding effectively to SEAH wherever it may occur."

The workshop agenda included a comprehensive review of past achievements and challenges, strategic discussions on integrating PRSEAH into emergency preparedness and response and identifying specific actions for the next two years. Sessions were designed to promote a shared understanding and approach among the AFRO PRS network. They included case studies, experience sharing, and panel discussions to address questions and enhance collaboration and effectiveness across WHO's three organizational levels.

Key sessions included:

Reflections on the Past Biennium: A review of achievements and challenges faced in implementing PRSEAH strategies across the AFRO region.

Strategic Priorities for 2024-2025: Outlining priorities and engagement techniques with member states and governments.

Integration into Emergency Preparedness and Response: Exploring best practices and case studies from countries like Nigeria and Mozambique.

Accountability Framework and Organizational Culture Change: Discussing roles, responsibilities, and strategies to foster a zero-tolerance culture against SEAH.

Dr Patrick Abok, Emergency Preparedness and Response cluster lead, reaffirmed:, "The decision to host the workshop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was driven by strategic considerations regarding impact and visibility. Ethiopia's recurrent emergencies and the alignment of PRSEAH with the country's Health Emergency Response framework offer a unique opportunity for meaningful engagement and practical integration of SEAH prevention measures."

The regional workshop in Addis Ababa marked a significant step in WHO's ongoing efforts to combat SEAH within its operations and communities, by bringing together experts, stakeholders, and representatives from across the African continent, WHO aims to strengthen its PRSEAH initiatives and ensure a safer, more accountable environment for all.

Dr. Khawla Akel, PRSEAH Coordinator, emphasized the importance of everyone understanding their role in preventing or responding to SEAH. The goal is to rebuild trust and establish WHO as a leader in addressing SEAH. As part of the SURGE Flagship initiative, 200 first responders received training on module 4 (GBV&PSEA) using national resources. Efforts to enhance victim assistance included training 28 PRSEAH trainers from the Regional Health Bureau and Bureau of Women Affairs and adapting training material to the Ethiopian context. Additionally, there was a focus on linking referrals with economic empowerment services.