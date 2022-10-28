The Ministry of Health in collaboration with other State Departments, County Governments and stakeholders has been responding to the drought situation through various initiatives such as: provision of technical support on drought response mechanisms, enhanced disease surveillance and response, support in management of Acute Malnutrition, provision of Food/Nutrition supplements and coordination of the medical management and referrals.

Speaking at KEMSA Embakasi Depot when she flagged off Interagency Emergency Health Kits donated by the World Health Organization, the PS informed that the Health Sector drought response coordination has been enhanced through the establishment of Health Sector Drought Disaster Task Force with the mandate to Accelerate coordination mechanism for the health sector drought response and to Strengthen disease and nutrition surveillance.

“ In addition, the task force is tasked to provide oversight to the procurement and distribution of lifesaving and essential nutrition commodities, enhance early detection, treatment and referral of acutely malnourished children under 5 years old and provide technical support to counties, Monitor, evaluate and guide in the implementation of drought response and recovery plan.” She said.

The consignment of medical supplies kits will be distributed to Nine (9) Counties worst hit by the current drought situation in the country namely: Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, Samburu, Tana River, Isiolo, Masarbit, Turkana and Kajiado

The PS noted that Drought brings with it a myriad of health issues including outbreak of diseases such as Measles, diarrheal diseases including Cholera, upper respiratory tract infections, Skin conditions, Leishmaniasis, Yellow fever, Chikungunya and Dengue fever. She called for a multisectoral approach in addressing the impact of the drought to the communities in the various counties.

She appreciated the support WHO for mobilizing to aid in addressing the drought situation saying the support comes in handy to synergize the ongoing Government efforts in drought response and recovery. “ These Interagency Emergency Health Kits, equipment and medicines will be of great value to tame the increasing number of disease outbreaks encountered during drought situations but also support non-communicable disease program.” The PS said.

Ms. Mochache also informed that the country is making efforts to heighten preparedness to respond the threat of Ebola while closely monitoring the cholera situation following an outbreak of acute episode linked to a private social event.

She appealed to other partners to support in accelerating response strategies and distribution of Nutrition support, emergency medicines and surveillance.