A chartered flight carrying 18 metric tons of life-saving medicines and medical supplies worth US$ 560 000 arrived in Port Sudan for distribution to meet health needs amid the ongoing conflict.

The shipment consists of essential medicines and consumables, diagnostic kits, blood bags, trauma and emergency surgery supplies, and trauma backpacks that will help health workers diagnose and treat patients.

"The ongoing conflict continues to place health at a growing risk, straining already limited resources and making it nearly impossible for people to access both urgent and basic health care services," said Dr Nima Abid, WHO Representative in Sudan. "WHO is providing life-saving medicines and supplies, and we are actively working to ensure urgently needed life-saving medical supplies are delivered to health facilities in Sudan to treat people and save lives."

Since the start of the conflict in April 2023, WHO has delivered more than 170 metric tons of medicines and supplies to Port Sudan, including supplies for treating trauma and injuries, chronic diseases, and infectious diseases, using all possible means by air, land, and sea. Additionally, WHO is supporting the training of health workers who provide clinical and mental health care to survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

Reiterating WHO’s commitment to continue leading the health response to the crisis in Sudan, Dr Abid said, “Despite logistical challenges, we continue to use all avenues, including health partners, to ensure that life-saving health supplies reach the facilities where they are needed. But much more needs to be done as health needs continue to grow in the context of the conflict, food insecurity, severe acute malnutrition, and disease outbreaks.”