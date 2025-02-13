The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, delivered a keynote address at the SDGs in Action Forum, reaffirming Seychelles’ unwavering commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and shaping a bold global agenda beyond 2030. The forum is taking place on the margins of the World Governments Summit 2025 currently being held in Dubai.

In his address, President Ramkalawan emphasized the urgency of accelerating efforts towards the 2030 SDG targets while laying the foundation for a visionary 2045 global agenda. He stated:

"As we approach 2030, the horizon of the Sustainable Development Goals, we must celebrate the strides we have made while acknowledging the road ahead. Our current priority is achieving the SDGs by 2030, but we must begin designing a 2045 global agenda – one that is bold, ambitious, and demands decisive action."

The President underscored that a vision without action remains a dream, urging the global community to ensure that the post-2030 agenda is not only aspirational but actionable. He called for decisive commitments in five key areas:

Climate Justice and Resilience – Prioritizing adaptation and resilience-building, particularly for vulnerable nations and communities. Sustainable Finance Mechanisms – Mobilizing innovative financial instruments, such as climate bonds, blue bonds, and green taxes, to fund sustainable development. Technology for Good – Harnessing AI, blockchain, and big data to advance education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. Equity and Inclusion – Ensuring that no one is left behind, with gender equality, social protection, and access to basic services at the core of development efforts. A New Global Governance Model – Advocating for stronger, more inclusive, and representative multilateral institutions to address the evolving challenges of the 21st century.

In concluding the President further urged all global stakeholders in approaching 2030 and beyond with decisive actions, by acting collectively, and courageously. "The future we want by 2045 is within our grasp—but only if we work together, innovate together, and lead together. The time for action is now. The next generation is watching. The world we build today is the world they will inherit tomorrow. Let us not fail them" said President Ramkalawan.

Following his intervention, President Ramkalawan also met with Seychelles delegates who were part of the 2nd Cohort of the Executive Leadership Programme at WGS2025, following their graduation ceremony. He congratulated them on their achievements and urged them to be proactive leaders, applying their newly acquired knowledge to drive national progress and take initiative where necessary.

Read the full keynote address by the President via below link:

https://www.statehouse.gov.sc/speeches/6366/speech-by-he-wavel-ramkalawan-president-of-the-republic-of-seychelles-at-the-sdgs-in-action-forum-12th-february-2025