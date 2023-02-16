On the last day of his visit in Dubai attending the World Government Summit, President Wavel Ramkalawan took the opportunity to undertake various visits and hold discussions on the sidelines of the World Government Summit.

The President visited the Smart Police Station (SPS), which is the first integrated interactive self-service police station in the world that allows members of the community to apply for Dubai Police services that are provided at traditional police stations. The Station is an un-manned self-service station that provides many smart services, e.g., registering a criminal report, delivery of found materials, and all requests of certificates and permits.

He was welcomed at the SPS City Walk Zone in Dubai by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marriand, and the Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf. Following a guided tour and brief of the components of the Smart Police Station, the visit was an opportunity to discuss possible examples of some similar electronic self-services that could potentially be implemented in Seychelles in the foreseeable future.

Whilst in Dubai, President Ramkalawan also visited the Museum of the Future, which is an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideologies, services, and products. Located in the Financial District of Dubai, UAE, the Museum of the Future is seen as a gateway to a future world, crafted by visionary designers, artists, and filmmakers. The Museum combines elements of exhibition, immersive theatre, and themed attraction.

On the margins of the World Government Summit, the President also held bilateral talks with the President of the Central African Republic, Professor Faustin-Archange Touadéra. The two Heads of State discussed potential domains of cooperation and agreed on the need to enhance cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of both nations.

In line with the government’s digital economy priorities, the President, accompanied by the Minister for Finance, National Planning and Trade, Mr. Naadir Hassan, and the Minister for Entrepreneurship, Industry and Investment, Mrs. Devika Vidot also held high-level discussions with the G42 organisation for the possible acceleration of the government's digitalization agenda. More discussions are expected to take place during the coming months to further explore potential implementation prospects for Seychelles.