The President of the Republic, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, had an audience with the Vice-President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the margins of the World Government Summit 2023.
The meeting was an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss the long-standing friendship between Seychelles and the UAE and convey sincere wishes of further strengthening the excellent diplomatic ties.
Once again on behalf of the people of Seychelles, President Ramkalawan expressed the profound gratitude of the people of Seychelles for all the assistance and support provided to the Seychelles and for the continued growth in the existing bilateral relations between the two nations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.