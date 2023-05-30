With a US$ 3 million (XOF 1.7 billion) contribution received from the Government of Japan, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) will provide emergency food assistance to 43,000 people affected by conflict in Mali between June and August 2023.

This contribution comes at a critical time when thousands of women, men and children in Mali face catastrophic levels of food insecurity while more than a million will struggle to feed themselves during the June- August lean season. Acute food insecurity in Mali is driven by inter-communal conflicts, recurrent population displacements, climate shocks, and high food and energy prices linked to the lingering impact of COVID-19 and the ripple effect of the conflict in Ukraine.

"We welcome this mark of generosity from the people of Japan, which is a clear demonstration of their dedication to the fight for a zero-hunger world” said Eric Perdison, WFP's Representative and Country Director in Mali. “With thousands still forcibly displaced from their homes in Mali, losing access to their livelihoods, continued donor support is much needed to prevent the worsening food security situation from spiralling out of control, especially in conflict-affected areas."

According to the March 2023 Cadre Harmonisé results, 1.2 million people are projected to face acute hunger during the agro-pastoral lean season from June to August. This includes 2,500 people facing catastrophic food insecurity (IPC5) in Menaka region which is one step away from famine.

The additional contribution from Japan will enable WFP to provide food and nutritional assistance through cash transfers to 34,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) and 9,050 vulnerable people from host communities in Kayes, Segou, Mopti, Timbuktu, Kidal, Menaka, Gao, Koulikoro and Sikasso regions.

“Amidst this unparalleled crisis, Japan is honored to extend our goodwill to Mali through this contribution. During such challenging times, it is crucial for the international community to unite and provide support” said Uezono Hideki, Japanese Ambassador in Mali. “We are proud to assist WFP in offering lean season assistance to the people of Mali, who are confronted with food insecurity and malnutrition. Our commitment to the people of Mali remains unwavering, particularly in these difficult circumstances."

Japan has been a key strategic partner of WFP for many years, particularly in Mali, helping provide integrated food and nutrition assistance to tackle food insecurity and build communities' resilience to shocks in Mali.