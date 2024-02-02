The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has embarked on an extreme prioritization of assistance leaving millions of vulnerable people without food assistance as needs continue to outpace available resources in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

More than 6 million people have been displaced – one of the largest in the world - and now live in makeshift camps and with host families. “We are having to prioritise assistance. We are providing full rations to the worst affected people for only six months rather than spreading assistance too thinly such that no one is not adequately served,” says Natasha Nadazdin, WFP's Deputy Country Director in the DRC. “It’s a painful decision, which is why we urgently need funds.”

Donors have been very supportive. In 2023, the European Union’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department (ECHO) provided an invaluable contribution of US$ 14.5 million (€ 13.6) to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the DRC. The funding helped WFP provide critical life-saving assistance to vulnerable populations in Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu through cash assistance, addressing immediate needs in the ongoing crisis. As the conflict rages on, humanitarian needs continue to grow, and WFP urgently needs US$ 397 million for essential food and nutrition assistance in eastern DRC over the next six months to provide assistance to the 1.5 million people prioritized and a total US$ 543 million to keep operations going countrywide.