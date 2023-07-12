The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in partnership with the Government of the Republic Zambia have launched a five-year plan targeting nearly 650,000 people. The plan seeks to eliminate hunger, improve nutrition, and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities to food shocks.

The WFP Country Strategic Plan (2023-2028) is a comprehensive road map that positions WFP as a major player in building the resilience of smallholder farmers. Budgeted at US$ 98,463,341, the plan results from extensive consultations among WFP, Government, donors, United Nations agencies, International Financial Institutions such as the International Finance Corporation, World Bank and Africa Development Bank, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), academia, youth, and the private sector.

"We have seen the positive impact of WFP's programmes and initiatives and are particularly happy that the key strategic outcomes of this plan will focus on youth, women, and persons with disabilities," said Hon. Rueben Phiri, Minister of Agriculture. "As a government, we are happy to see that these and other critical issues are a key focus in WFP Zambia's strategic plan."

"The Government of Zambia is committed to supporting WFP in achieving the strategic objectives of its new five-year country strategic plan. I am confident that with the support of WFP, we can achieve one of our goals of a Zambia where every citizen has access to adequate and nutritious food", Hon. Phiri added.

The CSP aligns with national priorities outlined in the government's Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework. It aims to enable Zambia to achieve its development goals and contribute to the agenda of 2030 by prioritizing investment in human capital while maintaining sustainable economic growth.

"Saving lives and changing lives by ending hunger and ensuring food security for all Zambians is not just a moral obligation, but also a critical step towards achieving sustainable development and reducing poverty," said Cissy Byenkya, WFP's Country Director in Zambia.

"Launching this five-year plan marks a critical milestone in our collective efforts to end hunger and malnutrition in Zambia. Our focus is squarely on achieving food and nutrition security by 2030. Working with our partners can build a more resilient, sustainable, food-secure, and prosperous future for all Zambians."

WFP will support the government to decentralize its Home-Grown School Meals (HGSM) procurement to ensure food is purchased from smallholder farmers near schools.

WFP aims to enhance social protection systems in Zambia by strengthening social registries and community feedback mechanisms. This support will include training, development of guidelines, and enhancement of information management systems that integrate anticipatory actions, preparedness, and risk reduction interventions within the broader social protection landscape.

Since 1967, WFP has been providing food assistance in Zambia and strengthening the capacity of the government to address people's food and nutrition needs. The launch of this plan marks a shift towards replicating and scaling up achievements in building sustainable, resilient food systems, allowing national institutions to take the lead and reducing the need for humanitarian interventions.