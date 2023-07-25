Panel on July 27, 2023, Dakar, King Fahd Palace, 09:00; Concert at Sorano Theater, Dakar, July 29, 2023, 7:00 p.m.; Events in 7 other countries: Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Mali, Niger, Chad, Nigeria, below.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Office for West and Central Africa and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Regional Office for West Africa, through the PROMIS Project, funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands are launching the Blue Heart Campaign (https://apo-opa.info/3OsNLvl) in Senegal, with the National Committee in charge of the fight against Trafficking in Persons and the protection of victims and witnesses (CNLTP) and the Ministry of Justice of Senegal, on the occasion of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons (https://apo-opa.info/474cayr) through a Panel and a concert at the Sorano theater in Dakar on July 29 at 7:00 p.m. With doors opening at 6:00 p.pm.

The concert will showcase the Senegalese-Canadian singer Alexiane, Coumba Gawlo, the diva with the golden voice and VJ, the rising star, as well as the finalists of the “Sing for justice” (https://apo-opa.info/3Y4rk2T) competition: Mariama Cham, Pape Abdoulaye Dieng and the students of Senegal Génie Musique, Boun Oumar Ndiaye, Lansana Sane, François Sène, Khady Pouye. In addition the six young finalists of the competition will have the opportunity to participate in a masterclass with Éveil et Musiques (https://apo-opa.info/3rGjQae) and will be coached by Gaël Hottmongo and Sadrak at the legendary studio la Boutique de Pape Armand Boy (https://www.StudioLaBoutique.com/). The concert aims at raising global public awareness on human trafficking and its impact on individuals and society. The Blue Heart campaign encourages the involvement of governments, civil society actors, the private sector and individuals to take action and help prevent human trafficking.

The concert is free upon registration here: https://apo-opa.info/44Dhzed

The concert will be preceded, on July 27, 2023, by a Panel for World Day against Trafficking in Persons in Senegal, organized by UNODC, OHCHR, the Institute for Human Rights and Peace (IDHP) and the CNLTP in Dakar at King Fahd palace Hotel.

Events will also take place in 7 other countries: Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Mali, Niger, Chad, Nigeria, more information here: https://apo-opa.info/474cayr

The media are invited on:

- July 27, 2023 at 9 a.m.: Panel on the occasion of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, King Fahd Palace Hotel (formerly Hotel Méridien Président) located in Almadies, Dakar

- July 29 at 7 p.m.: Concert at the Daniel Sorano Theater, Dakar with Alexiane, Coumba Gawlo and VJ (https://apo-opa.info/44Dhzed)

Link to video: https://apo-opa.info/3O9lCrF

