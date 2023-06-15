The World Bank Group on Thursday announced a new five-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with Tunisia that supports the government’s development plan to expand the economy to benefit all, create quality jobs, and boost resilience to climate change. The strategy was discussed with the World Bank Group’s Board of Directors and provides direction for the Bank Group to continue playing its role as a long-term partner of the country and its people.

"The World Bank has long been a strong partner to Tunisia," said Ferid Belhaj, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East&North Africa Region. "This new strategy provides the basis for the World Bank and Tunisia to accelerate programs to help unleash the country’s economic potential and foster a better future for its people.” He added: “The impact of multiple global crises has hit the country hard, but Tunisia has shown resilience."

The new CPF builds on Tunisia’s 2023-25 development plan, the Tunisia Vision 2035 plan, the World Bank’s Systematic Country Diagnostic as well as its forthcoming Country Climate and Development Report for Tunisia.

"The Country Partnership Framework for 2023-27 between Tunisia and the World Bank Group is a milestone in our collaborative efforts to foster inclusive and sustainable growth," said Tunisian Economy and Planning Minister Samir Saied. "Through this partnership, we aim to advance social welfare, education, health, innovation, and green growth while reducing disparities and fostering social inclusion."

The CPF contains three high-level outcomes: quality jobs created by the private sector; strengthened human capital; and improved resilience to climate change and reduced carbon emissions. It also aims to integrate two cross-cutting themes — (i) gender and (ii) accountability, participation, and trust — across programs. The CPF also places a spotlight on migration as a driver of opportunity for the country.

"In line with extensive consultations with the government, private sector, civil society, and development partners, the CPF demonstrates our commitment to Tunisia's inclusive and sustainable growth trajectory," said Alexandre Arrobbio, the World Bank country manager for Tunisia. "While the CPF supports sustainable, medium-term, high-level outcomes, it also addresses short-term priorities including direct support to families hit hardest by crises, small and medium-sized enterprises’ access to finance, and renewable energy production."

The CPF will be implemented jointly by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), with an annual allocation over five years of around $400-$500 million as well as investments from the IFC and guarantees from MIGA.

"Our aim is to enhance the resilience and competitiveness of the private sector to create jobs, provide investment opportunities and to support the government’s reforms to improve the business climate," said Cheick-Oumar Sylla, IFC's Director for North Africa and the Horn of Africa.

As with all World Bank Group partnerships, compliance with the World Bank Group’s environmental and social requirements will remain at the heart of the CPF’s implementation.

A launch event with stakeholders in the country is planned to discuss the CPF and key immediate program priorities, as well as to engage in dialogue on migration with a presentation of the World Bank’s new World Development Report on Migration, Refugees and Societies.