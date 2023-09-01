In his new position, Kpundeh’s priorities will be to deliver on the World Bank’s Rwanda Country Partnership Framework (2021–2026); support the implementation of the World Bank’s Evolution Roadmap and innovate its use of financial instruments, working closely with the International Finance Corporation and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, both part of the World Bank; ensure relationships with Rwanda are active across all the agencies; and lead a strong, well-functioning country team to deliver results on behalf of our client.

Mr. Kpundeh, a US national originally from Sierra Leone, joined the World Bank in 2002 as a Senior Public Sector Management Specialist at the World Bank Institute. He has held various positions, including as Advisor in the World Bank’s Governance Global Practice and as Country Manager in South Sudan. His most recent assignment was Country Manager for Zambia.

The World Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Sahr Kpundeh as the new Country Manager for Rwanda, effective September 1, 2023. Based in Kigali, Kpundeh will lead the World Bank’s engagement in Rwanda, which includes an active lending portfolio, a vibrant knowledge partnership, and a dynamic dialogue with the Government of Rwanda and a wide range of stakeholders.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.