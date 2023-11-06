Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will make a working visit to Algiers, Algeria from 7 to 8 November 2023, and Cairo, Egypt from 9 to 11 November 2023. Minister Maliki’s visits will reaffirm Singapore’s warm and longstanding ties with the two countries.
In Algeria, Minister Maliki will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Algeria. He will also meet with Algerian leaders and businessmen.
In Egypt, Minister Maliki will meet Egyptian leaders and representatives from the Singapore business community in Egypt. Minister Maliki will also visit the Suez Canal Economic Zone and attend separate engagement sessions with Singaporean students and Egyptian youth leaders.
Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Singapore.