On July 31 – August 3, 2022, the DPD RI secretariat led by the Secretary General of the DPR RI, Mr. Dr. Rahman Hadi paid a comparative study visit to the South African Parliament in Cape Town.

Members of the delegation consisted of Dra. Mesranian, M.Dev.Plg, Head of the Second Trial Bureau; Hartawan, S.IP, Head of Finance Bureau; Mahyu Darma, SH, MH, Head of Protocol and Media Bureau; Nurul Husna, S.Si and Rehan Febri Herdamanu, ST, DPD secretariat.

The comparative study visit of the DPD RI secretariat to the South African parliament was intended to (1) find out the mechanism and administration of the South African parliamentary secretariat in supporting the duties of local DPD members (National Council of Provinces); (2) know the trial mechanism in the South African parliament; (3) knowing the pattern of financial accountability of each DPD member.

The matters discussed in the meeting of the DPD RI delegation with the secretariat of the South African parliament were:

1.1 The South African parliament building suffered a fire accident in early January 2022. The parliament building has not been renovated to date. MPs use part of the parliament's secretariat space for daily tasks. Coupled with the current pandemic conditions, the function of the secretariat in serving South African parliamentarians and administrative tasks was affected.

1.2 The members of the South African DPD are 90 people who come from nine provinces in South Africa. Each province consists of 10 members of the DPD (National Council of Provinces). The minister (assistant to the president) also remains a member of parliament.

1.3 House of Parliament consists of a combination of 400 members of parliament (National Assembly) and 90 members of the DPD (National Council of Provinces).

1.4 The South African parliamentary secretariat is a joint secretariat intended to support the work of members of the DPR (National Assembly) and members of the DPD (National Council of Provinces). Unlike Indonesia, members of the South African parliamentary secretariat are not state civil servants.

1.5 All trials are open to the public except for intelligence issues and broadcast via platforms social mediaThe public can also attend the trial in person by first submitting an online.

Activities went well. The Secretary General of the DPD RI expressed his gratitude for the acceptance of the South African parliamentary secretariat and invited them to come to Indonesia.

The delegation received comprehensive data and information related to the roles and duties of the South African parliamentary secretariat in supporting the work and duties of DPD members. The delegation exchanged information and deepened material with the secretariat of the South African parliament and visited the South African parliament on the last day.