Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman visited Algiers, Algeria, from 7 to 8 November 2023.

Minister Maliki met Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Lounes Magramane. During the meeting, Minister Maliki reaffirmed the warm and longstanding relations between Singapore and Algeria over the last 40 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. Minister Maliki and Secretary-General Magramane also discussed the possibility of establishing political consultations as a platform to strengthen bilateral cooperation. In addition, they exchanged views on global and regional issues, and reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to cooperate in international fora. Minister Maliki welcomed Algeria to participate in the Singapore Cooperation Programme and the Singapore-Africa Partnership Package.

Minister Maliki met Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Youcef Belmehdi. They exchanged views on religious affairs and the role of religion in a multi-religious and modern world. Minister Maliki also welcomed the exchange of visits by Islamic scholars. Separately, Minister Maliki met Minister of Vocational Training and Education Yaccine Merabi and visited an Algerian vocational institute. The Ministers welcomed the exchange of experience and expertise in vocational training and agreed on the importance of skills retraining in contributing to economic development.

Minister Maliki also met Minister of Knowledge Economy, Start-Ups and Micro-Enterprises Yacine Oualid and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport Lahbib Zahani. They explored the possibility of facilitating business exchanges for start-up companies from both countries in the areas of cyber-security and digitalisation, as well as cooperation in port management and logistics.

Minister Maliki also met representatives from Singapore-based company Portek. They discussed Portek’s successful management of the Bejaia Mediterranean Terminal and its future plans in Algeria.