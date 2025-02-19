Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will make a Working Visit to Johannesburg, South Africa from 20 to 21 February 2025 to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. This is at the invitation of South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, in South Africa’s capacity as the 2025 G20 Presidency. Singapore has been consistently invited to the G20 meetings, including as Convenor of the Global Governance Group, which comprises 30 small- and medium-sized members of the United Nations (UN) and which seeks to facilitate greater engagement between the G20 and the wider UN membership.
The Foreign Ministers will discuss the geopolitical situation and pressing global issues such as inclusive economic growth, food security, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for sustainable development.
Minister Balakrishnan will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the G20 meeting. He will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Singapore.