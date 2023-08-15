Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that Australian-based exploration and production company Woodside Energy has joined the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 Conference and Exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3OZtZrO) as a Gold Sponsor. Taking place in Nouakchott from November 21-22, the event is organized under the patronage of Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Woodside Energy is spearheading one of Senegal’s biggest oil projects: the offshore Sangomar oilfield development. Initial development commenced in 2020, with the first phase of the project comprising less complex reservoir units and the testing of other reservoirs to support gas export to shore. Woodside Energy is the operator with a 90% interest while Senegal’s National Oil Company Petrosen holds the remaining 10% stake.

Located 100km south of Dakar, the project boasts an initial production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day. Woodside Energy will sell oil from the project on a free-on board basis, with the minimum load or sale transaction comprising 950,000 barrels of crude. In June 2023, the company kicked off marketing efforts for Sangomar oil, while in July 2023, announced that the project was 88% complete, with the subsea installation campaign 76% complete and the subsea work scope 95% complete. Works on the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel is currently 90% complete.

In addition to oil development, the Australian E&P player works closely with the Senegalese government and Petrosen to scale up capacity building, training and local employment, aligning with industry standards and government regulations for Sangomar's development.

Woodside’s participation at this year’s event is indicative of the company’s dedication to pioneering energy developments and broader economic growth in the MSGBC region.

MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 will present a unique opportunity for stakeholders from every part of the energy value chain to participate in the country’s energy future, allowing participants to capitalize on new trade and investment opportunities across the region’s energy space and ensuring that the country’s energy sector is inclusive and beneficial to all citizens. For more information, visit https://apo-opa.info/3OZtZrO.