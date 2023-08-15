South Africa will be hosting the 15th Annual BRICS Summit from Tuesday, 22 August to Thursday, 24 August 2023. It is an international conference of BRICS heads of states providing a platform aimed at harnessing economic opportunities post the COVID-19 Pandemic. We do appreciate that the hosting of the 15th BRICS summit is coinciding with the celebration of National Women’s Month in South Africa. “Although BRICS countries continue to play a critical role through their growing influence in the global economy, women continue to bear the brunt of poverty and inequality,” said the Director-General, Adv Mikateko Joyce Maluleke.

Hosting of the summit will continue to serve as a beacon of hope to many women who are calling for Accelerated Socio-Economic Opportunities, a clarion call for change and unlocking of both economic and social opportunities. This clear message from all South African women is in concurrence with the department’s objectives of leading socio-economic transformation, and in fulfilling the constitutional mandate that advocates for non-discrimination against anyone on the grounds of race; sex, gender or sexual orientation. Evidence has shown that gender equality, particularly in education and employment, contributes to economic growth.

“As the BRICS Summit gets closer, we do believe that substantive issues and other policy matters will seek to bridge level of inequality through people to people exchange in the BRICS programme. This should be to the advantage of women and girls in rural areas, especially in accessing quality education, skills development and training, to bolster their opportunities in the employment sector. In order to achieve the ambitious commitments of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities encourages mainstreaming of gender issues in all scheduled BRICS business activities during and post the annual summit that is taking place in a week’s time here in South Africa.