The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities was briefed by the Commission on Gender Equality (CGE) on several reports this week.

The CGE informed members of the committee of the legislative submissions it provided during the second and third quarters of the 2023/24 financial year. “Our legislative submissions are crucial in shaping laws and policies to be more gender-sensitive and transformative,” explained Dr Dennis Matoto the CGE CEO. “We are not just passive observers, but active participants in the policymaking process, ensuring that the voices of women, youth and persons with disabilities are heard and their needs are addressed.”



In addition to its legislative work, the CGE conducted investigative hearings in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga provinces. These hearings delved into critical issues such as the withdrawal of sexual offences cases and the challenges faced by Thuthuzela Care Centres, which provide essential services to survivors of gender-based violence.



“The hearings allowed us to engage directly with key stakeholders, including the National Prosecuting Authority and the South African Police Service, to understand the underlying factors contributing to these challenges,” said Dr Matoto.



Regarding the CGE’s report on teenage pregnancy, the committee welcomed the recommendations and urged the CGE to continue engaging with the Department of Basic Education to ensure the effective implementation of the report’s findings.



The committee noted the need for a more comprehensive and proactive approach to addressing the issue of teenage pregnancy, including focusing on the role of boys and young men, and strengthening collaboration between relevant government departments, such as Health, Social Development and the South African Police Service.



With an annual budget of just R90 million, the CGE indicated that it is tasked with implementing an expansive mandate across the country, with a staff complement of only 90 people. The commission noted that its limited resources often force it to make difficult choices and prioritise interventions.



Portfolio Committee Chairperson Ms Liezl van der Merwe said, “As a committee, we plan to extend our oversight responsibilities during this term of Parliament by engaging the departments of Social Development and Education on a range of issues, including learner pregnancies. We acknowledge that despite the challenges faced by the CGE, they are stronger than before. This gives us hope. The committee looks forward to working with the CGE in service of the most vulnerable.”



The committee also indicated its intention to conduct oversight visits to the CGE offices to better understand the challenges.