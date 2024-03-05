South Sudan plans to increase oil production to 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2026 and develop a 60,000-bpd refinery to meet domestic demand. Achieving these goals will require increased investment in exploration as well as enhanced human capital development. As the country looks towards the next generation of energy, women are poised to play an important role in bringing new levels of innovation to the market.

Given the rising role women play in the industry, South Sudan is moving ahead with programs and initiatives to bolster the participation of women in oil and gas. During the 2023 edition of the nation’s official energy conference – South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) –, a dedicated Women in Energy lunch explored the various initiatives underway to bolster the participation of women. SSOP returns in 2024, with the topic of women in energy becoming a more integrated part of the conference program.

SSOP 2024 positions South Sudan at the center of investments and partnerships in the East African energy landscape. Taking place in Juba on June 25-28, 2024, the conference and exhibition invites investors to explore and engage with opportunities across the hydrocarbons, renewable energy and power sectors. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

The 2023 Women in Energy lunch was sponsored by South Sudanese energy company Triple A Petroleum and featured speakers from the Ministry of Petroleum, national oil company Nilepet, and South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. Beyond participation in the industry, speakers drew attention to the need to increase the number of women in leadership positions in South Sudan’s energy market, citing diversity as a strategic way for strengthening capacity while driving economic growth.

“To enhance the presence of women in leadership positions, it is important that mentorship programs and platforms are prioritized and that women are in places where they have access to opportunities,” stated Triple A Petroleum Founder&CEO, Atong Amos Agook.

Triple A Petroleum, Nilepet and the Ministry of Petroleum all have programs in place to promote knowledge transfer and increase opportunities for women in the industry. As Dr. Labanya Margaret Mathya, DG Administration and Finance at South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum, stated during SSOP 2023, “Women need to be given the space to participate.”

While Triple A Petroleum held a mentorship forum in 2023, Nilepet offers programs to connect women to employment and leadership opportunities across the company. “Women are the backbone of this nation and Nilepet believes that giving women training, work and connecting them to the world is part of the growth of the company,” stated Amb. Martha Nyamal, Deputy CEO/MD at Nilepet.

Similarly, the Ministry of Petroleum offers internship and training opportunities for women in the industry. According to Dr. Mathya, women join these programs “as new entrants, creating diversity, creating new wealth and creating innovation. New challenges need new ideas and innovation. We should look at women as the drivers of the economy. The female gender are the future role players in the sector.”

The SSOP conference returns for its seventh edition from June 25-28 in Juba in official partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum. For the first time since the event’s inception, SSOP has expanded to four days, offering a human-resources driven agenda alongside the South Sudan Mining Forum. A vital part of South Sudan’s economy, women in energy has become an integrated feature of the 2024 program.

Energy Capital&Power’s Women in Energy series celebrates the women shaping the future of the African energy sector. From projects to companies to programs and community development, the Women in Energy series underscores the integral role women play in developing the sector. Visit www.EnergyCapitalPower.com and keep up-to-date with our social media channels for daily content.