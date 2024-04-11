Since 15 April 2023, fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has resulted in the deaths of at least 14,600 people. More than 19 million children are out of school, in what UNICEF calls the “largest child displacement crisis in the world”.

As the war ends its first year, it has taken a particularly devastating toll on women and girls.

Since the beginning of the conflict, UN Women has supported women and girls in Sudan and in exile to help meet their immediate needs and to build the groundwork for a lasting peace in the country. But while aid through UN Women and partners has reached millions, the situation remains dire.

2.5 million women and girls are displaced

210,000 women are at heightened risk of gender-based violence

1.2 million women are malnourished

All parties to the conflict in Sudan must ensure that women, girls, and all civilians can live free from violence. Women must be represented in conflict resolution and peace-building processes; their voices are vital in the pursuit of peace for all people in Sudan.