William Samoei Ruto, the President of Kenya, officially welcomed Dr Syed Ebrahim Raisi, who has travelled to Kenya at the head of a high-level economic and political delegation, at the Presidential palace of the country.

In the official welcoming ceremony, after the Presidents of Iran and Kenya took photos, the members of the high-ranking delegations of the two countries were introduced to each other.

Also, at the same time as Dr Raisi entered the Presidential palace of Kenya, 21-gun salute was performed in honour of the arrival of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian delegation.

Immediately after the ceremony of welcoming Dr Raisi by the President of Kenya, a private conversation between the Presidents of the two countries will be held.

Later, bilateral negotiations of high-level delegations of the two countries will be held.

After this meeting, important bilateral cooperation documents between Iran and Kenya will be signed in the presence of the Presidents of the two countries and then the two presidents will explain the results of the official consultations in a joint press conference.