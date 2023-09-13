Western Union (www.WesternUnion.com) today announced its response to support the people and communities affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the Al-Haouz region of Morocco on Friday, 8 September.

Zero Transfer Fees[1]

Western Union is offering zero-fee money transfers to consumers around the world who need to send money to Morocco to support their loved ones.

Available for payouts in cash at Agent locations[2] until midnight, 12AM Central European Summer Time (CEST), on 19 September 2023.

Available for payout into bank accounts until midnight, 12AM Central European Summer Time (CEST), on 11 October 2023.

Zero transfer fees to Morocco applies to money sent from Western Union services across its global network though all available digital channels and retail locations.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic consequences of the earthquake that devastated the Al-Haouz region and surrounding areas of Morocco on Friday,” said Mohamed Touhami el Ouazzani, Head of Africa at Western Union. “As the country comes together in rescue efforts and the rebuild process begins, we hope that enabling zero transfers fees for consumers sending money home to their loved ones can help contribute and support. Western Union stands in solidarity with the people of Morocco. Our thoughts are with everyone that has been impacted”.

[1] Western Union also makes money from currency exchange.

[2] Due to the severity of the earthquake, some agent locations in impacted areas may not be immediately operational or possess sufficient funds. To contact your nearest Western Union agent, please click here (https://apo-opa.info/48fJvHg).

Media contacts:

Saadia McGlinchey

Saadia.McGlinchey@wu.com

