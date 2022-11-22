Western Cape municipalities will receive R289 964 000 for flood damages suffered in the province during the summer and winter of 2021, Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said. Bredell was attending the provincial Minister and Mayoral Forum in Goudini today, to discuss a wide range of issues affecting service delivery in local governments.

“We are grateful for the allocation, and I want to thank my department for all the work and motivation that was needed to convince National Treasury of our need in this regard,” Bredell said.

Bredell said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre will be responsible for coordinating the projects, and detailed business plans were developed for all construction or reparation projects to be funded through this allocation. “The projects are also focused on disaster resilience and future climate change challenges,” Bredell said.

Overberg District Municipality will receive R15 493 000. This will, amongst others, go towards road works on the Hermitage Road and fixing of pipelines in Riversdale.

Cape Winelands District Municipality which will receive R10 310 000 will rehabilitate a bridge in Zwelithemba in Breede Valley and three pumpstations will be repaired.

Garden Route District Municipality was allocated the lion’s share of the budget and will receive R264 161 000. Projects include repairs to the 600mm main raw water pipeline from George to the water treatment works. In Oudtshoorn, projects will be focussed on storm water and road repairs, mostly in informal settlements in the area.

Minister Bredell said the Department of Local Government will provide technical support to the municipalities to ensure the money is allocated to the greatest effect.