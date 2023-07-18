In 2022, the West Africa and Sahel region experienced one of the worst years in recent history in terms of humanitarian impacts from floods. The growing frequency, intensity and gravity of climate and weather-related disasters, including floods, are jeopardizing the region’s entire food system and particularly the agriculture sector. Combined with other shocks and risks affecting the region, a new risk of flooding for 2023 may further impact people and their livelihoods.
Thanks to the German Federal Foreign Office’s contribution to the Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities – Anticipatory Action window, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is scaling up early warning messaging and risk awareness, and safeguarding crops and livestock, to mitigate the impact of flooding on vulnerable communities’ livelihoods and food security.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).