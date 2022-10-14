Webb Fontaine (www.WebbFontaine.com), one of the leading providers of AI-powered trade technology and customs facilitation solutions to governments, announces Executive Leadership changes.

Pascal Minvielle has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new position, Pascal will be responsible for the operations of Webb Fontaine and will oversee the planning, implementation, management, and oversight of Webb Fontaine's global initiatives.

Ara Shamirzayan has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new role, Ara will direct Webb Fontaine’s development of technology for global trade, as well as foster technological innovation across Webb Fontaine’s R&D centres, the largest in the industry.

“The expansion of Webb Fontaine's current relationships as well as the formation of new ones has enabled the company to keep up an astonishingly rapid rate of expansion. Webb Fontaine currently have over one thousand employees located all over the world, making us a truly exceptional and invaluable offering to the trade community. The recent changes to the executive leadership team were made in order to power this expansion and serve our customers better.” Alioune Ciss, Chief Executive Officer.

About Webb Fontaine Group:

Webb Fontaine is an AI company re-shaping the future of trade. Trusted by governments globally, Webb Fontaine provides industry wide solutions to accelerate trade development and modernization. The company uses unique technology to enable countries to emerge as leaders in the future of trade.

Knowledge transfer is at the core of Webb Fontaine; comprising a team of experts who work across the world, empowering local communities and governments.

As an industry leader with the largest R&D centres in the industry, Webb Fontaine is constantly developing international trade practices connecting countries, borders and people.