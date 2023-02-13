The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured the Ghanaian people of Government’s commitment to resolving successfully the difficulties confronting the nation.

Speaking at the 18th Consultative Council Meeting of the Anglican Church on Sunday, 12th February 2023, President Akufo-Addo indicated that he was aware of that these are difficult times Ghana, just as they are for most people in the world.

“However, with the help of Almighty God, and backed by a sense of determination, hard work and collective sacrifices on our part, I am confident that we will successfully confront the difficulties, bring relief to the Ghanaian people, and return the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management of our economy in the three (3) years preceding the COVID outbreak in 2020 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Government, according to the President, “is implementing a number of policy measures to this end, and, sooner rather than later, we shall overcome.”

Anglican Consultative Council

Welcoming the 105th Archbishop of Canterbury, Rt. Hon. Justin Portal Welby, and the Anglican Consultative Council, to Ghana, the President told the gathering at the Anglican Church has been a good example of what it means to love one another and give cheerfully to those in need, and it continues to play a significant role in the growth and development of the nation.

“All Anglicans are extremely indebted to the Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop and his team for the dynamism that we are experiencing in the Anglican Communion in Ghana presently. I have been involved, as well as following up with activities, of which I am proud as an Anglican,” he said.

Addressing the financial sustainability strategy of the Anglican Church in Ghana, which seeks to move the Church to a position of self-reliance, President applauded the decision by the Church to establish of an insurance brokerage.

“I also wish to congratulate the Bishop, Rt Rev Dr Daniel Torto and entire membership of my Diocese, the Diocese of Accra, for its substantial investment in the area of agriculture, through the cultivation of its one thousand (1,000) acre rubber plantation, the largest, private-owned rubber plantation in the country,” he stressed.

The President continued, “These and other projects being embarked on by various Dioceses are contributing positively towards Ghana’s economic growth, and the creation of jobs in various communities. Government stands ready to partner and support the various initiatives of the Church, especially those in line with the directive principles of state policy, to help develop a progressive and prosperous Ghana.”